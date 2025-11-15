Former Seahawks safety and Hall of Famer, Kenny Easley, dies at 66

Hall of Fame inductee and former safety for the Seattle Seahawks, Kenny Easley, died at 66 years old, the Hall announced in a release.

Easley passed away on Friday night, his family informed the Hall of Fame.

“Kenny embodied what it meant to be a Seahawk through his leadership, toughness, intensity and fearlessness,” the Seahawks said in a statement.

“His intimidating nature and athletic grace made him one of the best players of all-time,” the team said.

Nicknamed “The Enforcer,” Easley was drafted fourth overall in the 1981 NFL Draft and played for the Seahawks for seven seasons.

His accolades include 1983 AFC Defensive Player of the Year, 1984 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, named to five Pro Bowls, NFL All-Decade Team for the 1980s, 32 interceptions, among many other achievements.

“Kenny Easley would have been a dominant safety in any era,“ Hall of Fame President & CEO Jim Porter said.

“If you had the ball as an opposing offensive player, he was going to hit you hard – and you were going to feel it for a while."

Easley is being remembered as a man of faith dedicated to his family, the Seahawks said in a release.

Our thoughts are with the Easley Family.https://t.co/yy25g4g45r pic.twitter.com/BUR2UdTkcF — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 15, 2025

Honoring a legend. Today, the flags at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center are lowered in memory of Kenny Easley, a Seahawk through and through. pic.twitter.com/w9v6R2XFij — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 15, 2025

We join the Seattle sports community in remembering Seahawks legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kenny Easley. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones 💙 https://t.co/Yg95Q8I4qQ — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 15, 2025

We mourn the passing of Bruin legend Kenny Easley. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who were inspired by him. 💙💛



➡️: https://t.co/vwfIPnGMev pic.twitter.com/ZJwupvYsee — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) November 15, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group