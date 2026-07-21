SEATTLE — HBO just released a first look at Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks.

KIRO 7 News first reported that the Super Bowl champions would be featured in March.

The series will focus on how the team plans to defend the title.

The Seahawks announced Tuesday that the series will premiere on August 4 at 9 p.m. on HBO Max.

Updated release date 🚨 Now premiering Tuesday, August 4 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/O9ok3V5ix3 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 21, 2026

According to HBO, this is the first time since 2001 – when the program began – that Hard Knocks has focused on a defending Super Bowl champion.

Training camp for the team is just around the corner. Fans can get tickets by clicking here. July 25, the first day, is already sold out. Training camp runs through July 31.

Preseason kicks off for the Hawks on August 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. You can view the full 2026 schedule here.

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