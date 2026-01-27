Report: Bill Belichick misses out on Hall of Fame selection in first year of eligibility

Eight-time Super Bowl Champion Bill Belichick will have to wait at least another year to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame, according to a report.

The former New England Patriots head coach fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed for induction in his first year of eligibility, according to a report by ESPN.

With a head coaching record of 333-178, including playoffs, Belichick ranks second only to Don Shula on the NFL’s all-time wins list. His postseason record of 31 victories is unmatched.

In his 24 seasons as Patriots head coach, Belichick delivered six Super Bowl championships, nine AFC titles, and 17 division crowns in an unparalleled two-decade run of success.

In addition to his six Super Bowls as head coach, Belichick won two more championships as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

Belichick received a call on Friday informing him he did not make the cut, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports that Belichick was left “puzzled” and “disappointed” by the decision.

Belichick and his former boss, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, were both eligible to enter the Hall of Fame together; Belichick as the lone finalist from the Coach category and Kraft from the Contributor Category.

Since Kraft’s purchase of the Patriots in 1994, New England has advanced to 11 Super Bowls, including Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara in two weeks.

Belichick and Kraft defined NFL success in the 21st Century until Belichick and the team parted ways following a disappointing 2023 season.

It is not currently known if Kraft gained the 80 percent of votes needed to secure his spot in the Hall of Fame this year.

©2026 Cox Media Group