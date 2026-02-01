Patriots head to Santa Clara, California to square off with Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots are off to Santa Clara, California to face off against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Fans showed up in the thousands to cheer the team on as they jumped on their team buses to head to T.F. Green Airport in Providence.

“Oh my gosh, this is my first rally I’m so glad thank you Vrabel for getting me here,” said one fan.

The Patriots beat the Denvers Broncos and backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham last weekend 10-7 in the AFC Championship Game as Bo Nix was out with an ankle injury.

The team did prepare in practice for the big game prior to heading out to California, however quarterback Drake Maye did not practice due to a shoulder injury and illness.

The stadium filled up quickly with big smiles and plenty of layers, while others dressing not so warm and running on pure adrenaline.

The cold did not bother New England fans, many of them noting that while the team has faced a difficult few years, they were excited to see the Patriots return to the big stage.

“Maye’s the best quarterback baby better than Sam Darnold,” one fan said.

One fan at the rally expressed hope for a more decisive victory in the upcoming game compared to the past previous appearances with quarterback Tom Brady.

“I hope we get we can finally get a blowout in the Super Bowl,” the fan said. “We’ve had really close ones for a while so I’m looking for a blowout here.”

Super Bowl LX will take place next Sunday in Santa Clara. Some fans at the rally confirmed they will be attending the game in California, while others plan to watch from home.

The Dropkick Murphys kicked off the beginning of the rally, while owner Robert Kraft and team captains spoke to the crowd thanking them for their support during the season.

“We love y’all. 32 years ago, we bought the team, and it was snowing the first day and you were lined up on Route 1. I came down here and you were buying season tickets so we could have our first sold out season in the history of the team,” said Kraft.

“This is beyond my wildest dreams, for the fans to have embraced us the first year of this program the way that you have. I said all along that if our players played up to the standard that you guys expected, then the effort that which they would play and their style of football you would come out,” said coach Mike Vrabel.

“And come out you did so thank you. Every week we played here it got better and better, that last game we played against the Texas - unreal,” he said.

“First off, I want to thank you guys, you guys have been great all season. Man, we wouldn’t be here without you guys. What a journey, and we still have work left to do, shout-out to these guys, love you guys,” said quarterback Drake Maye while fans shouted “MVP!”

“I want to say a huge shout out to our fans; Pats nation you guys did a great job we got one more to go. For everyone that’s traveling, travel safe. It’s time to get after it man, we all we got, we all we need,” said receiver Stefon Diggs.

The O-Line were surprise Keepers of the Light and rang the bell before getting on the buses to T.F. Green Airport.

Maye did not practice on Friday due to illness and a shoulder injury. The Patriots will spend a week out in California before they play the Seahawks in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m. Bad Bunny is scheduled to be the half time performer.

The last time the Patriots won a Super Bowl was back in 2019 against the Los Angeles Rams.

©2026 Cox Media Group