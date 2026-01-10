Matt Ryan named Atlanta Falcons’ president of football

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have hired former MVP quarterback and Ring of Honor member Matt Ryan as their new president of football.

Owner Arthur Blank made it official on Saturday. Blank and Ryan will hold a news conference on Tuesday.

“Throughout his remarkable 14-year career in Atlanta, Matt’s leadership, attention to detail, knowledge of the game and unrelenting drive to win made him the most successful player in our franchise’s history,” said Blank. “I am confident those same qualities will be a tremendous benefit to our organization as he steps into this new role.”

Ryan will report directly to Blank, who said his role will be to set the vision and identity for the Falcons. The team’s new general manager and head coach will report to Ryan, who will have the final say for all football-related decisions.

“Arthur gave me the chance of a lifetime almost twenty years ago, and he’s done it again today,” Ryan said. “While I appreciate the time I had with the Colts and with CBS, I’ve always been a Falcon. It feels great to be home. I could not be more excited, grateful, or humbled by this new opportunity. I began my career with a singular goal: to do right by the Blank family, the Falcons organization, the City of Atlanta, and especially our fans. My commitment to the success of this franchise has not changed. I’m beyond ready to help write a new chapter of excellence.”

Atlanta drafted Ryan out of Boston College with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

The quarterback still holds the franchise record for passing yards, completions and passing touchdowns. He won the Most Valuable Player Award in 2016 and led the Falcons to an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Ryan’s career in Atlanta ended when the team traded him to the Colts in 2022. He played for one season in Indianapolis before he signed a one-day contract to retire as a Falcon.

