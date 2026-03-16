Seattle SuperSonics return takes major step forward with potential NBA vote next week

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

The NBA’s board of governors could vote as soon as next week on whether to begin its expansion process — a major step toward bringing professional basketball back to Seattle.

This would be a huge step toward the return of the Seattle SuperSonics, but it’s important to note that it’s not a done deal yet.

To move forward with exploring the addition of expansion teams in Seattle and Las Vegas, 23 of 30 NBA owners must vote “yes.” The league would then open a formal bidding process to see who wants to own the teams and how much they’re willing to pay, according to a new report from ESPN.

The league would then hold another vote later this year to officially approve or reject expansion.

“These two teams would be targeted for the 2028-29 season,” said ESPN’s Shams Charania. “And there is momentum within stakeholders here to try to go out there and see what the market is here and what could those proposals look like, because industry executives tell me that you’re looking at somewhere between seven and $10 billion per team for Seattle and Las Vegas.”

Seattle has some strong advantages to return the Sonics

The region is considered a major sports market, and the NBA has long been interested in expanding its presence there. League leadership has even discussed broader growth plans, including potential international development, and many owners see expansion into cities such as Seattle and Las Vegas as a long-term revenue opportunity.

“There is momentum for the owners around the NBA to approve this vote, to allow the league to go see what those bids could look like,” Charania explained. “So, you go out there, you give permission to the league to go explore, you get the bids, and then, depending on if it reaches the threshold, then you have a final vote later in 2026 to approve the move to 32 NBA teams.”

However, there are plenty of major hoops left to jump through — the first being money.

Right now, owners split league revenues among 30 teams. Adding two more franchises would mean splitting that pie among 32 teams instead. So, owners will likely want to see how big those expansion bids really are and exactly how large the franchise fees would be before deciding whether expansion should happen now or wait a few more years.

If everything moves forward, sources tell ESPN the target launch for a new team could be 2028.

“Those are two big markets, in the NHL… in the NFL,” Charania said. “Those two teams immediately emerge as top revenue generators. So that’s what we’re going to see play out over 2026.”

The last time the NBA added a franchise was in 2004, when the Charlotte Hornets joined the league.

For Seattle fans still waiting for the return of the Sups, the next few weeks could be the most important step yet.

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