Morgan Rogers 'so excited' after sealing British record $156.5M move from Aston Villa to Chelsea

LONDON — The England World Cup forward Morgan Rogers completed his British transfer record move from Aston Villa to Premier League rival Chelsea on Tuesday.

No fee was officially disclosed but media reports say it is worth 117 million pounds ($156.5 million), which surpasses England teammate Elliot Anderson's 116 million pounds ($155 million) switch from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City earlier this month.

The all-time record Premier League transfer is still Sweden striker Alexander Isak's 125 million pounds ($167 million) move from Newcastle to Liverpool last year.

The 23-year-old Rogers, established as one of the Premier League's top attacking talents, has signed a contract with the London team until 2033.

“I’m so excited,” he told the club's website. "For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I’ve always admired since I was a kid.

“I’m really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we’ve got and where the club is heading. That’s why I’m here and I can’t wait to get started.”

Rogers is the third major signing made in the offseason by new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, following wingbacks Marco Palestra and Geovany Quenda.

Rogers was in England's team beaten at the World Cup last Wednesday. Trailing 1-0 going into the 85th minute of their semifinal, Argentina rallied for a 2-1 victory.

He scored 21 goals in 85 Premier League appearances for Villa, and last season helped guide the club to a top-four finish and to the Europa League title.

Rogers joined Villa from Middlesbrough in February 2024 for a reported fee of 8 million pounds.

He made his England debut in November 2024 and has now won 22 caps for his country.

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