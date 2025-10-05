Sounders win in rivalry match against Portland Timbers

SEATTLE — Sounders FC won a hard-fought victory over the team’s rival, the Portland Timbers, on Saturday.

32,913 fans packed themselves inside Lumen Field to watch the matchup.

2025 marks the 50th year of the storied rivalry between Seattle and Portland, dating back to 1975 in the North American Soccer League.

Saturday’s win was Sounders FC’s 58th victory over Portland in 124 all-time meetings.

Seattle attacker Pedro de la Vega scored in the 16th minute, making his 10th goal of the season in all competitions.

Seattle’s backline stood firm alongside goalkeeper Stefan Ferei for the shutout win, overcoming a red card to midfielder Albert Rusnák in second-half stoppage time.

The team has two matches remaining in the regular season before the MLS Cup Playoffs begin.

Sounders FC is currently in fifth place in the Western Conference.

Seattle prepares to host its final home match prior to the postseason on Saturday, October 11, against Western Conference foe Real Salt Lake. The matchup is set for 6:30 p.m.

