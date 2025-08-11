Sounders FS defeats Galaxy 4-0

Sounders FC defeated the LA Galaxy 4-0 on Sunday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in California.

A Danny Musovski brace and an MLS debut strike for recent signing Snyder Brunell captured all three points for Seattle.

Musovski’s goals were good for his 11th and 12th of the season in all competitions, tying Albert Rusnák for most on the team.

Cristian Roldan also made his 300th career regular-season appearance for Sounders FC, becoming the second player in club history to hit that mark. Stefan Frei was the first.

The team has now gone 10 matches unbeaten since concluding play in the FIFA Club World Cup, compiling seven wins and three draws across all competitions.

Seattle hits the road again next weekend to face Minnesota United FC on August 16 at Allianz Field.

The club then returns to Leagues Cup 2025 play with a quarterfinals matchup against Liga MX side Club Puebla on August 20 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field.

Sounders FC currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 41 points.

