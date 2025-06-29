Seattle Sounders shut out Austin FC, jump into fifth in MLS West

Jesús Ferreira and Danny Musovski each found the net in the second half, helping the Seattle Sounders secure a 2-0 win over Austin FC on Saturday night and move into fifth place in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference standings.

Ferreira opened the scoring in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, converting a right-footed shot from the center of the box into the top right corner.

Paul Rothrock assisted on the goal, with a secondary assist from Albert Rusnák.

The assist was a milestone moment for Rusnák, who became just the 13th player in MLS history to record at least 65 goals and 65 assists over his career.

Rusnák leads Seattle’s offense this season with seven goals and four assists.

Musovski doubled the Sounders’ lead in the 54th minute with a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Ferreira was credited with the assist.

With the win, Seattle improved to 8-6-5 on the season, good for 29 points.

That moved them ahead of both Austin FC (7-8-5, 26 points) and San Jose (27 points), which drew 1-1 with the LA Galaxy.

Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei recorded one save for the shutout, while Austin’s Brad Stuver made four saves.

The Sounders went down to 10 men late in the match after Reed Baker-Whiting was issued a second yellow card in the 89th minute.

Saturday marked Seattle’s return to MLS play following their participation in three FIFA Club World Cup matches.

Austin was coming off a longer layoff, last playing on June 14 in an MLS game.

Seattle will host Columbus on Sunday.

©2025 Cox Media Group