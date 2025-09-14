Seattle gives up two-goal lead in tie with LA Galaxy after 87th-minute strike

Miki Yamane scored his first Major League Soccer goal in the 87th minute, helping the LA Galaxy rally for a 2-2 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.

Yamane’s equalizer came on a sliding first-touch finish into an open net, capping a comeback that denied Seattle all three points.

Seattle built a quick advantage in the first half. Jesús Ferreira struck in the fifth minute to give the Sounders an early lead. Danny Musovski then doubled the margin in the 41st minute, putting Seattle up 2-0.

Just before halftime, LA got back into the match. Maya Yoshida redirected a cross from Diego Fagúndez in the 44th minute, cutting Seattle’s lead to 2-1.

From there, the Galaxy pressed for a late goal. Yamane delivered in the closing minutes, scoring the first of his MLS career to level the match.

Goalkeepers on both sides were tested throughout. Novak Micovic made seven saves for LA, while Seattle’s Stefan Frei recorded four.

The Sounders moved to 12-7-10 on the season with the result, while the Galaxy’s record shifted to 4-16-9.

