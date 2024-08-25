Rusnák scores winner in Frei’s 400th career start as Sounders beat Minnesota United 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Albert Rusnák scored the winner late in the second half in the 400th career start by Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei and the Sounders held off Minnesota United 3-2 despite a two-goal debut effort from Kelvin Yeboah on Saturday night.

Jordan Morris staked Seattle (11-8-7) to a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute when he used assists from 19-year-old midfielder Obed Vargas and Cristian Roldan to score his 10th goal of the season. Morris became the first Sounder to score at least 10 goals in five separate seasons. Vargas has seven assists this season — a career high — and Roldan’s helper was his fourth of the campaign.

Minnesota United (9-11-6) pulled even in the 24th minute on a penalty-kick goal by Yeboah in his MLS debut. Yeboah, who signed with the club on July 27, got the opportunity after he was fouled by Seattle’s Yéimar Gómez following a video review.

The Sounders regained the lead four minutes later and took it into halftime when defender Jackson Ragen headed in a pass from Rusnák from the left side of the box. It was the second career goal for Ragen in his third season in the league with both coming this season. Rusnák notched his fourth assist.

Yeboah answered again to even the score in the 56th minute. Wil Trapp earned his second assist and Hassani Dotson his third on the equalizer.

Rusnák delivered the winner in the 75th minute for the Sounders, who posted a pair of 2-0 home wins over Minnesota United this season — the first in league play and the second in the Leagues Cup. Morris scored in all three victories. Paul Rothrock had a goal in each of the first two wins.

Frei, who made 82 of his starts in five seasons with Toronto FC before joining the Sounders in 2014, finished with three saves.

Dayne St. Clair stopped two shots in goal for Minnesota United.

Seattle improved to 15-1-2 in the series in all competitions since Minnesota United joined the league in 2017.

The Sounders travel to play Los Angeles FC in a U.S. Open Cup semifinal on Wednesday and stay on the road to play the Portland Timbers in a league match on Saturday. Minnesota United will host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

©2024 Cox Media Group