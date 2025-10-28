Minnesota edges Sounders in shootout thriller to take Game 1 lead in playoff opener

Minnesota United edged past the Seattle Sounders in a dramatic penalty shootout Monday night, winning 3-2 after a scoreless draw in Game 1 of their best-of-three first-round playoff series, according to the Associated Press.

Dayne St. Clair came up big for Minnesota, saving Álex Roldán’s attempt by staying centered in goal.

Moments later, Seattle’s Cristian Roldan struck the crossbar, giving Minnesota an opening.

Kelvin Yeboah, Nectarios Triantis, and Joaquín Pereyra each converted their penalties for Minnesota.

Julian Gressel had a chance to clinch the series opener, but his shot hit the post.

Seattle midfielder Danny Leyva’s ensuing miss — also off the post — sealed the win for Minnesota.

Seattle had entered the postseason series with a dominant 12-3-2 all-time regular-season record against Minnesota.

However, Minnesota has now beaten Seattle in all three meetings this year, including both regular-season contests.

Minnesota’s playoff success in shootouts continued from last season, when the club advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by winning two penalty shootouts in the opening round.

The series shifts to Seattle for Game 2 on Nov. 3.

