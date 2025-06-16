Botafogo beats Sounders 2-1 in first match of Club World Cup

SEATTLE — Sounders FC lost to the reigning South American champion, Botafogo, in its first match of the Club World Cup on Sunday night at Lumen Field.

Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus scored for Botafogo in the first half.

Cristian Roldan netted a goal for Seattle in the 75th minute, becoming the first MLS player to score in the tournament’s history.

The Sounders had two shots on target in a row in the final 30 seconds of stoppage time to try to tie the score, but came up short.

Final score was 2-1.

The result puts Seattle in third place in the Group B standings.

Sounders FC will play Atlético Madrid on Thursday, June 19, at 3:00 p.m. and Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, June 23, at noon. Both matches will take place on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field.

Seattle is one of three MLS teams competing in the tournament alongside Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles FC.

This is the second time Sounders FC has appeared at the Club World Cup.

The team participated in 2022 in Morocco, losing 1-0 to Egyptian side Al Ahly in its first game of the tournament.

