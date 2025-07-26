Zach Neto delivers walk-off single in 10th to beat Mariners, 3-2

Zach Neto hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning Friday to give the Los Angeles Angels a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners, capping a night when the team celebrated his bobblehead giveaway.
With two outs and a runner on second, Neto hit a ground ball that deflected off the glove of a diving Cole Young at second base, allowing the winning run to score.
It was the first walk-off hit of Neto’s career.
The Angels had dropped four straight games heading into Friday’s matchup at Angel Stadium.
Neto finished with two hits, a run scored, and the game-winning RBI.
Jo Adell added a two-run double in the first inning, ending a 1-for-20 slump.
Jose Rodriguez accounted for all of Seattle’s scoring with a pair of solo home runs—one in the first inning and another in the sixth.
The second blast traveled 408 feet to left field, tying the game at 2-2.
Both starting pitchers went six innings and allowed two runs on four hits.
Seattle right-hander Bryan Woo struck out six and walked two.
Angels starter José Soriano struck out five and issued one walk.
Woo’s performance continued a historic streak. He has thrown at least six innings with two or fewer walks in all 20 of his starts this season.
That streak is the fourth-longest in MLB history, trailing Juan Marichal (23 in 1968), Cliff Lee (21 in 2010), and Curt Schilling (21 in 2002).
The Mariners had a chance to take the lead in the top of the 10th, putting two runners on with no outs.
But Angels reliever Ryan Zeferjahn (6-3) struck out Cal Raleigh with a 99-mph fastball to escape the threat and keep the game tied.
Zeferjahn earned the win.
Casey Legumina (4-5) took the loss for Seattle.
The two teams meet again Saturday night. Mariners right-hander George Kirby (4-5, 4.65 ERA) is scheduled to face Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.43 ERA).
