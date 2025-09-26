Seattle ties home win streak record with 11 straight at T-Mobile Park after sweep of Rockies

Eugenio Suárez tied his career high with his 49th home run, helping the AL West champion Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Thursday night for their 17th win in 18 games.

Seattle had already clinched its first division title since 2001 on Wednesday, and Cleveland’s loss to Detroit earlier Thursday secured the Mariners a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AL Division Series.

Suárez provided the early spark with a two-run homer in the second inning off Colorado starter Bradley Blalock (2-6). He later added an RBI single in the fifth, bringing his season total to a personal-best 117 runs batted in. Suárez also hit 49 homers in 2019 with Cincinnati.

Dominic Canzone drove in a run with a forceout in the fourth, and Randy Arozarena followed with a two-out, two-run single that put the Mariners in full control.

Seattle’s win streak at T-Mobile Park reached 11 games, tying a franchise record set from May 20 to June 8, 2001.

Emerson Hancock made the start in place of Bryan Woo, who is sidelined with pectoral tightness.

Hancock struck out seven and allowed only two hits over four scoreless innings. Caleb Ferguson (5-4) earned the victory after pitching a clean seventh inning.

The Rockies continued a brutal September slide, falling to 4-17 for the month. Their 116 losses are the most in the National League since the 1962 New York Mets finished with 120 defeats.

Colorado has now allowed 1,007 runs this season, the first team to give up more than 1,000 since the 1999 Rockies.

Their run differential of minus-416 is on pace to become the worst since 1900, surpassing the 1932 Boston Red Sox’s record of minus-349.

One moment that caught the crowd’s attention came in the eighth inning, when Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh popped up with fans hoping to see him close in on Aaron Judge’s AL single-season record of 62 home runs.

Raleigh remained at 60, still two shy of tying the mark.

Seattle opens a home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday with George Kirby (10-7, 4.24 ERA) facing Emmet Sheehan (6-3, 2.86 ERA).

