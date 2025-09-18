Royals end Mariners’ 10-game streak with late Frazier homer

Adam Frazier hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to put Kansas City back on top, and the Royals held on for a 7-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night, snapping Seattle’s 10-game winning streak.

Seattle’s Eugenio Suárez broke out of a lengthy slump with four hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Mariners in front of the AL West.

With Houston winning on the same night, the Mariners fell a half-game behind the Astros in the division standings.

Frazier’s homer came after Seattle briefly pulled ahead on J.P. Crawford’s solo home run in the top of the eighth.

Royals reliever Lucas Erceg (8-4) gave up that shot but ended up with the win.

Carlos Estévez allowed a ninth-inning run yet earned his 40th save of the season, the most in Major League Baseball.

Seattle reliever Matt Brash (1-3) was tagged with the loss after surrendering four runs and four hits in just two-thirds of an inning.

Royals starter Cole Ragans, returning from a left rotator cuff strain, made his first start since June 5.

He threw six straight strikes to open the game, striking out the side on 10 pitches in the first inning.

Ragans finished with four strikeouts, two walks, and two runs allowed on one hit over 3 2/3 innings.

Seattle’s starter Bryce Miller worked five innings, giving up three runs on eight hits.

Kansas City jumped ahead in the first when Salvador Perez launched a 435-foot, three-run home run to center field.

Seattle responded in the second when Suárez connected for a 416-foot, two-run homer to trim the deficit to 3-2.

The Mariners tied the game in the seventh when Suárez doubled to start the inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Mitch Garver.

That set up Crawford’s go-ahead homer in the eighth before Frazier answered with his game-winning swing.

The Royals went 5 for 13 with runners in scoring position, while Seattle failed to take advantage of its chances, finishing 0 for 4.

The series wraps up Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Mariners will start right-hander Luis Castillo (9-8, 3.76 ERA), while the Royals counter with right-hander Stephen Kolek (5-5, 3.71 ERA).

©2025 Cox Media Group