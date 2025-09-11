Rivas’ 13th-inning blast seals Mariners’ sweep of Cardinals

Leo Rivas hit a two-run homer in the 13th inning to lift the Seattle Mariners over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday night, sealing a three-game sweep and extending Seattle’s winning streak to five.

The win kept the Mariners one game behind Houston for first place in the AL West and 1 1/2 games ahead of Texas for the final American League wild card.

Rivas, who entered the game as a pinch runner, had earlier been thrown out at the plate in the 11th when Seattle missed a chance to win.

Two innings later, he connected on the first pitch from Ryan Fernandez (0-3) and drove it over the right-field wall for his second career homer.

The shot scored automatic runner Josh Naylor and marked Rivas’ second career walk-off hit.

The Cardinals briefly led in the 11th on Thomas Saggese’s RBI single, his fourth hit of the game, but Jorge Polanco tied it with a leadoff double that brought in Naylor.

Emerson Hancock (4-5) earned the win with two perfect innings of relief.

Starter Logan Gilbert allowed one run on Iván Herrera’s first-inning homer and struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings.

Dominic Canzone drove in Seattle’s first run in the second with a sacrifice fly.

St. Louis missed a scoring chance in the 10th when Herrera, serving as the automatic runner, failed to advance on a deep fly ball and was later doubled off second on another flyout.

Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy gave up one run and five hits over six innings.

Both teams now head into new series.

Seattle opens a four-game set at home Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, with Bryce Miller (4-5, 5.53 ERA) facing José Soriano (10-10, 4.07).

