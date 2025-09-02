Rays blast past Mariners 10-2 as Shane Baz ends career-worst skid

Shane Baz pitched six scoreless innings to end an eight-game skid, and the Tampa Bay Rays cruised to a 10-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Nick Fortes homered in the second inning, driving a three-run shot into right-center. Dominic Canzone reached for the ball but lost his glove in the attempt.

After review, the home run stood and gave Tampa Bay a lead it never gave back.

Fortes finished the night with three runs scored.

The Rays (68-69) collected 13 hits, with Junior Caminero delivering a pair of RBI singles as part of a 3-for-4 outing.

Jake Mangum also had three hits. Yandy Díaz added a two-run double, and Tristan Gray hit a solo homer.

Seattle starter Luis Castillo (8-8) gave up five runs on six hits over four innings.

Baz (9-11), meanwhile, earned his first win since June 26, scattering five hits and two walks while striking out six.

His eight-game losing streak had been the longest of his career.

One of Baz’s most important moments came in the sixth inning after Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh opened with singles.

He retired Julio Rodríguez on a flyout, forced Josh Naylor into a groundout, and struck out Eugenio Suárez to escape unscathed.

The Mariners’ only runs came in the ninth when pinch-hitter Leo Rivas connected for his first career home run, a two-run shot to right.

The Rays trimmed Seattle’s hold on the last American League wild card to 4 1/2 games. The Mariners lead Texas by 1 1/2 games for the final postseason spot.

Tampa Bay right-hander Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.64 ERA) is scheduled to face Seattle’s Bryan Woo (12-7, 2.95) on Tuesday night.

