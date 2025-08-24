Raleigh sets catcher home run record as Mariners rout A’s 11-4

Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 48th and 49th home runs Sunday, breaking the single-season record for catchers, as the Seattle Mariners rolled past the Oakland Athletics 11-4 at T-Mobile Park.

Raleigh, a switch-hitter, homered in each of his first two at-bats against Athletics starter Jacob Lopez (7-7).

His second shot, a 412-foot drive in the second inning, gave Seattle a 5-1 lead and moved him past Salvador Perez’s 2021 mark with Kansas City for the most home runs by a catcher in a season.

Raleigh finished the day with four RBIs.

Seattle’s offense erupted in the third inning, when the Mariners strung together a six-run rally that put the game out of reach.

The outburst featured run-scoring singles from Victor Robles and Julio Rodríguez, along with a two-run double from Josh Naylor.

Robles, Rodríguez and Naylor each drove in two runs.

On the mound, starter Logan Gilbert (4-5) struck out a career-high 13 batters over six innings while allowing just one run.

He walked one before handing the game over to the bullpen. Three relievers closed out the win, which marked Seattle’s 70th victory of the season.

Raleigh also made history beyond the catcher record. His ninth multi-homer game of the year surpassed Mickey Mantle’s 1961 total for the most in a season by a switch-hitter.

Only two players in major league history have recorded more than nine multi-homer games in a season, with the all-time mark standing at 11.

The Mariners now head to San Diego to open a three-game series Monday.

Bryce Miller (2-5, 5.87 ERA) is scheduled to start for Seattle against the Padres.

©2025 Cox Media Group