Mariners snap seven-game road losing streak with 4-2 win in Cleveland

Julio Rodríguez drove in two runs with a slow infield grounder, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 on Sunday to avoid a sweep and end a seven-game road losing streak.

The win gave Seattle a three-game cushion over Cleveland for the American League’s third wild-card spot.

The Mariners also entered the day two games ahead of Kansas City in the standings.

Seattle’s Bryce Miller (4-5) held Cleveland to just two hits over six innings, both coming on consecutive pitches in the third.

He struck out six, improving to 7-1 in 13 career starts against AL Central teams.

Relievers Gabe Speier and Matt Brash each delivered a perfect inning before Andrés Muñoz worked the ninth for his 32nd save.

Cleveland’s offense came from Daniel Schneemann, who hit a two-run homer in the third, and a near chance to stop Rodríguez’s deciding hit.

In the seventh, with the score tied 2-2, J.P. Crawford singled and Cole Young walked to chase Guardians starter Tanner Bibee (9-11).

Reliever Matt Festa got one out and then intentionally walked Cal Raleigh, bringing Rodríguez to the plate.

Rodríguez bounced a ball up the middle, and Schneemann — shaded behind second base — was forced to backhand and throw across his body.

Rodríguez’s speed beat the throw to first as Crawford and Young crossed home.

Cleveland challenged the play, but the call was upheld after review.

Seattle’s other big moment came from Randy Arozarena, who tied the game in the fifth.

After Crawford singled, Arozarena drove a 2-1 pitch from Bibee into the left-field seats for his 26th home run of the season.

It was his first career homer in 96 at-bats against the Guardians.

The Mariners managed only five hits but made the most of them.

Cleveland was limited to two, both erased after Miller settled in.

Seattle heads next to Tampa Bay, where Luis Castillo (8-7, 3.75 ERA) will open a series Monday against Shane Baz (8-11, 5.19 ERA).

