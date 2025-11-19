Mariners plan yearlong celebration for their 50th season in 2026

The Seattle Mariners announced Wednesday that the franchise will mark its 50th season in 2026 with a yearlong series of events, highlighted by a three-day celebration weekend in August.

The centerpiece of the anniversary will take place Aug. 7–9 during a home series against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park.

The club plans to honor the Top 50 Greatest Mariners Players in a pregame ceremony on Aug. 8, part of a weekend schedule that will include additional activities and promotions that will be detailed later.

Mariners President of Business Operations Kevin Martinez said the milestone is meant to reflect the connection between the team and the region.

“Celebrating 50 seasons of Mariners baseball is a tribute to the generations of fans, the community, and the Mariners players who have defined this franchise,” Martinez said. “Their passion, dedication, and belief have carried this franchise for the past half-century, and their passion fuels our excitement for not only our 50 Seasons celebration, but also the next 50 years of Mariners baseball.”

As part of the anniversary season, the team will wear a special “50 Seasons” jersey patch replacing the standard sleeve logo.

The emblem incorporates several nods to club history, including a ring of 116 lines in recognition of the 2001 team’s record-setting win total, design elements tied to Pacific Northwest geography, and the original typeface used when the organization debuted in 1977.

Fans will play a central role in the celebration. Voting is underway at Mariners.com/50 through Feb. 20, 2026, to help determine the Top 50 Greatest Mariners Players.

Results will be revealed during the Aug. 8 ceremony.

The season will also feature a wide slate of themed promotions and giveaways tied to each decade of the franchise’s history. The schedule includes:

April 17: Kingdome Fanny Pack Hat Night, first 10,000 fans

Kingdome Fanny Pack Hat Night, first 10,000 fans April 18: Cal Raleigh ’70s Jersey Night, first 15,000 fans

Cal Raleigh ’70s Jersey Night, first 15,000 fans April 19: Mariners ’70s Pin Day, first 10,000 fans

Mariners ’70s Pin Day, first 10,000 fans May 1: Randy Johnson ’80s Jersey Night, first 20,000 fans

Randy Johnson ’80s Jersey Night, first 20,000 fans May 3: Mariners ’80s Pin Day, first 10,000 fans

Mariners ’80s Pin Day, first 10,000 fans May 30: Julio Rodríguez ’90s Jersey Night, first 15,000 fans

Julio Rodríguez ’90s Jersey Night, first 15,000 fans May 31: Mariners ’90s Pin Day, first 10,000 fans

Mariners ’90s Pin Day, first 10,000 fans July 19: Mariners ’00s Pin Day, first 10,000 fans

Mariners ’00s Pin Day, first 10,000 fans Aug. 8: Mariners 50 Seasons Celebration Night

Mariners 50 Seasons Celebration Night Aug. 9: Mariners 50 Seasons Pin Day, first 10,000 fans

Mariners 50 Seasons Pin Day, first 10,000 fans Aug. 23: Mariners ’10s Pin Day, first 10,000 fans

Mariners ’10s Pin Day, first 10,000 fans Sept. 26: Mariners ’20s Pin Night, first 10,000 fans

A collectible pin series honoring each decade will also include an additional exclusive pin available at KeyBank retail locations.

Off the field, the team’s annual Summer Soiree gala on Aug. 2 will raise funds for the Mariners Care Foundation, with part of the proceeds contributing to a 50 Seasons legacy gift benefiting the Seattle community.

Ticket information will be released later.

Fans can already purchase gear marking the anniversary. The Mariners Team Store launched its 50 Seasons Collection on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park and at the Downtown Seattle location on Fourth Avenue and Stewart Street.

The lineup includes commemorative apparel, caps and baseballs, with additional items arriving throughout the holiday season and into next year.

Store hours and updates are available at Mariners.com/TeamStore.

The Mariners say more events and promotions tied to the 50th season will be announced as the 2026 campaign approaches.

