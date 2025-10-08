Seattle Mariners

LIVE UPDATES: Mariners look to advance in ALDS Game 4

By Bobby Gehlen, KIRO 7 News
Division Series - Seattle Mariners v Detroit Tigers - Game Three DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 07: Seattle Mariners players celebrate on the field after defeating the Detroit Tigers in game three of the American League Division Series at Comerica Park on October 07, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
The Seattle Mariners are on the brink of moving on to the American League Championship Series as they continue their postseason push.

Following Tuesday night’s 8-4 win in ALDS Game 3 over the Tigers, the M’s are up two games to one, needing one more win to move on to the ALCS.

Bryce Miller gets the nod to start Game 4 for Seattle, coming off ten days of rest after pitching on the last day of the regular season.

Casey Mize will start for Detroit, boasting a 3.87 ERA through the regular season.

The Mariners’ offense came alive in Game 3 with big performances from Cal Raleigh (2-4, HR, Walk, 3 RBI), JP Crawford (2-2, HR, Walk, 2 RBI), and Eugenio Suárez (1-3, HR, Walk, RBI).

Starting pitcher Logan Gilbert had a solid outing, tossing six innings with four hits, one earned run, and seven strikeouts.

Follow along here for live updates during Game 4, which starts at 12:08 p.m. PST, airing on FS1.

