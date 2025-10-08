LIVE UPDATES: Mariners look to advance in ALDS Game 4

The Seattle Mariners are on the brink of moving on to the American League Championship Series as they continue their postseason push.

Following Tuesday night’s 8-4 win in ALDS Game 3 over the Tigers, the M’s are up two games to one, needing one more win to move on to the ALCS.

Bryce Miller gets the nod to start Game 4 for Seattle, coming off ten days of rest after pitching on the last day of the regular season.

Casey Mize will start for Detroit, boasting a 3.87 ERA through the regular season.

The Mariners’ offense came alive in Game 3 with big performances from Cal Raleigh (2-4, HR, Walk, 3 RBI), JP Crawford (2-2, HR, Walk, 2 RBI), and Eugenio Suárez (1-3, HR, Walk, RBI).

Starting pitcher Logan Gilbert had a solid outing, tossing six innings with four hits, one earned run, and seven strikeouts.

Follow along here for live updates during Game 4, which starts at 12:08 p.m. PST, airing on FS1.

©2025 Cox Media Group