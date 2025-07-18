Ichiro tribute opens at MOHAI with signed bats, jerseys and full-length photo op

The Museum of History & Industry is celebrating Ichiro Suzuki’s upcoming induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with a special display of rare memorabilia from his baseball career, according to a news release from the museum.

The exhibit, open Friday through September 29 at MOHAI in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, highlights game-used and signed artifacts from Ichiro’s time with both the Orix BlueWave in Japan and the Seattle Mariners.

Visitors will be able to view equipment, uniforms, and other memorabilia that trace Ichiro’s journey from a young star in Japan to one of Major League Baseball’s most iconic players.

Some of the items on display include:

A game-used and signed bat from 2004

A BlueWave glove from around 1998

A signed Mariners glove from 2011

Signed rookie jerseys from 2001

Orix BlueWave jerseys from 1996 and 2000

A Mariners lineup card

A full-length Ichiro cutout for photo opportunities

The display is included with regular museum admission and is free for MOHAI members.

Ichiro will officially be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 27 in Cooperstown, New York.

The Mariners will retire his jersey number at T-Mobile Park on August 8.

Ichiro became the first Japanese-born position player in Major League Baseball when he joined the Mariners in 2001 after a nine-year career with the Orix BlueWave.

He quickly made history by becoming the first Japanese player to win both the American League MVP and Rookie of the Year awards in the same season.

He holds the MLB single-season hit record with 262 hits in 2004—a record that still stands—and collected over 3,000 career hits.

He also earned 10 Gold Glove Awards and was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2022.

The display is part of MOHAI’s mission to preserve and share the stories that have shaped Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

For more information about the Ichiro exhibit or museum hours, visit mohai.org.

