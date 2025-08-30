Guardians erase four-run hole, walk off Mariners in ninth

The Cleveland Guardians stormed back from a four-run deficit and scored twice in the ninth inning to beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Friday night, according to the Associated Press.

Seattle jumped on Guardians starter Logan Allen with four runs in the first inning.

Julio Rodríguez and Eugenio Suárez each drove in runs, and Jorge Polanco capped the rally with his 21st home run of the season, a three-run shot to left.

The Mariners’ early advantage held until the sixth, when Kyle Manzardo put Cleveland on the board with a solo homer.

Nolan Jones followed in the seventh with another long ball off Seattle starter George Kirby to cut the lead in half.

In the eighth, Angel Martínez singled home José Ramírez, making it a one-run game.

The deciding rally came in the ninth against Seattle’s bullpen.

Jones led off with a double and scored when Brayan Rocchio blooped a hit into left field.

Outfielder Randy Arozarena overthrew the infield, allowing Rocchio to move to third.

Moments later, Steven Kwan lifted a sacrifice fly to bring Rocchio home with the winning run.

Cleveland reliever Tim Herrin (5-3) earned the win with a scoreless ninth inning.

Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz (3-2) was charged with two runs — one earned — while recording only one out.

Seattle relievers Matt Brash and Muñoz combined to allow three runs on three hits and two walks over the final two innings.

Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors with 50 home runs, went 0 for 1 with three walks.

Outfielder Victor Robles began serving a seven-game suspension Friday for throwing his bat at a pitcher during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma.

Cleveland’s Ramírez reached a personal milestone with a first-inning double, his 826th career hit at Progressive Field.

That moved him past Omar Vizquel for the most hits at the ballpark since it opened in 1994.

With the victory, the Guardians pulled within four games of the Mariners for the American League’s final wild-card spot.

Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (4-5, 3.69 ERA) was set to face Cleveland right-hander Gavin Williams (8-5, 3.36 ERA) on Saturday night.

