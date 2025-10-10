Get loud! Seismometer installed at T-Mobile Park for Mariners’ Game 5 of ALDS

SEATTLE — Let’s get loud, Mariners fans!

Cal Raleigh said he could feel the ground shaking in Game 2 of the ALDS, and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network wants to take a closer look.

They’ve installed a seismometer in T-Mobile Park to record seismic energy during Friday’s Game 5 matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

It begs the question, could the M’s have a ‘Beast Quake’ of their own?

In 2011, during an NFC Wild Card playoff game, Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch scored a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints that had the crowd going wild. Fans were so loud that the activity was picked up on a seismometer. The name comes from Lynch’s ‘Beast Mode’ nickname.

The Tigers and Mariners will battle it out to advance to the ALCS at 5:08 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Park.

Happy #FieldworkFriday @Mariners fans! Cal Raleigh said he could feel the ground shaking in Game 2, so we came to take a closer look! We installed a seismometer right here in @TMobilePark to record seismic energy during game 5. We want to feel this place rocking! #SeizeTheMoment pic.twitter.com/iDG1eXVcZ8 — PNSN (@PNSN1) October 10, 2025

