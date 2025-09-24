CLINCHED: Mariners secure a playoff spot, vying for first AL West title since 2001

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2022 as the team fights for the AL West division title and the 2nd seed in the American League.

The Mariners have been on a remarkable run, winning 15 of their last 16 games, and are now postseason-bound.

“I think they’re a little further along in their rebuild process and just much more deep,” said sports talk anchor Mike Salk of Seattle Sports 710 AM, “Their minor league system was not only able to augment some of the injuries and issues they had over the course of the season.”

Fans in Seattle are buzzing with excitement after the Mariners clinched a playoff berth. Celebrations erupted as supporters cheered on their team, chanting, “We’re going back! We’re going back!” and “Let’s go Mariners!” Salk expressed confidence in the team’s prospects, noting that fan excitement is likely to grow if the Mariners manage to clinch the AL West.

Jake Smidt of Simply Seattle –the online retailer that often produces unique sports and Seattle clothing and memorabilia-- highlighted the enthusiasm surrounding the team by creating a t-shirt featuring Cal Raleigh’s playoff rallying cry to try to win out during the postseason.

“From the time he said the quote to the time we had a t-shirt design done, I looked at the clock it was 54 minutes,” Smidt said, emphasizing the dedication of his staff, who are die-hard fans.

The Mariners will conclude the regular season with a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the focus is already on the postseason as playoff baseball returns to Seattle.

With the Mariners’ playoff run generating excitement across Seattle, fans and analysts alike are eager to see how far the team can go. As the regular season wraps up, the anticipation for postseason success continues to build.

