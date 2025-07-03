Cal Raleigh named All-Star Game starting catcher, first Mariner to start since 2015

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has been voted by fans to start behind the plate for the American League in the 95th MLB All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

The game is set for Tuesday, July 15, at Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia — home of the Atlanta Braves.

This marks Raleigh’s first career All-Star selection and the first time a Seattle player has started in the Midsummer Classic since designated hitter Nelson Cruz in 2015.

Raleigh becomes only the second Mariners catcher to make the All-Star team, joining Dan Wilson, who was selected in 1996.

“Cal getting selected to start the All-Star Game is such a great and well-deserved honor for him,” Wilson, now the Mariners manager, said in a statement. “Cal embodies exactly what a team player is, someone who makes everyone around him better.”

Raleigh, 28, earned the starting spot by defeating Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk in the final phase of fan voting.

He will also take part in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 14, with his father, Todd Raleigh, set to pitch to him.

Through 84 games this season, Raleigh is putting together one of the most dominant offensive campaigns by a catcher in MLB history.

He leads the majors with 33 home runs and 71 RBIs. His .641 slugging percentage and 1.024 OPS both rank second in all of baseball.

He’s batting .272 (85-for-312) with 60 runs, 16 doubles, 53 walks and nine stolen bases.

Raleigh’s power at the plate has put him in rare company. He is the first catcher in league history to hit 30 home runs before the All-Star Break and also the first switch-hitter to do so.

He surpassed single-season pre-break marks previously held by Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and Mickey Mantle.

Raleigh also joins Ken Griffey Jr., Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, and Barry Bonds as the only players in MLB history to hit 33 home runs before July.

With one more home run, Raleigh will match his career high of 34, set during the 2024 season.

He’s led all MLB catchers in home runs for three consecutive seasons and is on pace to become the first to do so four straight years since Mike Piazza.

His 126 career home runs are already the most by a catcher in Mariners franchise history.

He’s two home runs away from tying Piazza for most home runs by a catcher in their first five MLB seasons.

Raleigh is also closing in on Griffey Jr.’s club record of 35 home runs before the All-Star Break, set in 1998.

The full All-Star rosters for both the American and National Leagues will be announced Sunday, July 6.

