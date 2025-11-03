Cal Raleigh joins elite company as Mariners catcher named AL MVP finalist

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was named a finalist for the 2025 Baseball Writers’ Association of America American League Most Valuable Player Award, the team announced Monday.

The winner will be revealed live on MLB Network at 4 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday, Nov. 13.

Raleigh, 28, made franchise and Major League Baseball history this year.

He became only the seventh player ever—and the first in Mariners history—to hit 60 or more home runs in a single season.

His 60 homers shattered multiple long-standing records: the Mariners’ single-season mark held by Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (56 in 1997 and 1998), the all-time record for most home runs by a switch hitter previously held by Mickey Mantle (54 in 1961), and the most ever by a catcher, surpassing Salvador Perez’s 48 in 2021.

Raleigh hit .247 (147-for-596) with 110 runs, 24 doubles, 60 homers, 125 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

He finished with a .359 on-base percentage, .589 slugging percentage and .948 OPS.

He was also a first-time All-Star, starting for the American League, and became both the first catcher and the first switch-hitter to win the Home Run Derby.

This year marks the highest finish of Raleigh’s career in MVP voting, following 18th place in 2023 and 12th in 2024.

He is the first Mariners player to finish in the top three of MVP voting since Ichiro Suzuki won the award as a rookie in 2001 and the highest finisher since Julio Rodríguez placed fourth in 2023.

Raleigh’s honors this season extend beyond the MVP race.

He is also a finalist for the American League Silver Slugger Award at catcher and has already been recognized as the MLB Players Association’s Player of the Year and American League Outstanding Player.

In addition, he was named the Sporting News 2025 MLB Player of the Year.

