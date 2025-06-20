Cal Raleigh breaks home run record as Mariners crush Cubs 9-4

Cal Raleigh broke Johnny Bench’s record for home runs by a catcher before the All-Star break, hitting his major league-leading 28th and 29th in the Seattle Mariners’ 9-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Raleigh’s record-breaking performance came in just 73 games, surpassing Bench’s 1970 mark set in 87 games.

The Seattle star achieved this feat with 22 games to spare before the All-Star game.

Raleigh had three hits in his sixth multi-homer game of the season, driving in three runs to push his season total to 63.

Mitch Garver also homered twice and drove in five runs, sealing the win with a three-run shot in the ninth inning.

The teams combined for six homers on a warm day at Wrigley Field, where former Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa returned for the first time in over 20 years.

Ian Happ homered in Chicago’s three-run first inning, and Reese McGuire added a solo shot.

Michael Busch had three hits and two RBIs as the NL Central-leading Cubs dropped their second straight game.

Raleigh’s go-ahead drive landed in the back of the left-field bleachers off Caleb Thielbar, while his first homer barely cleared the basket off Matthew Boyd.

Eduard Bazardo pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the win, and Boyd made a dramatic catch of J.P. Crawford’s comebacker for the final out in the top of the fifth.

Chicago’s Pete Crow-Armstrong popped out softly three times and struck out.

Seattle’s victory marked their fifth win in seven games, with Raleigh’s historic achievement highlighting the team’s strong performance.

The Mariners will look to continue their momentum as they face the Cubs again on Saturday.

