Astros rally past Mariners 11-3 to avoid sweep in Seattle

The Houston Astros erased an early three-run deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 11-3 on Sunday, avoiding a series sweep at T-Mobile Park.

Christian Walker gave the Astros the lead in the sixth inning with a solo home run to left off Mariners All-Star Bryan Woo (8-5).

Two batters later, Taylor Trammell added a home run of his own to stretch the lead to 5-3.

Trammell later drove in two more runs with a double in the seventh.

Walker, who entered the game batting .333 in July, hit his third homer of the month and 13th of the season.

His go-ahead shot came after the Astros tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning following a two-run double by Cam Smith and a fielding error by J.P. Crawford.

The Mariners led 3-0 through three innings, but their offense stalled as Houston’s bullpen took over.

Starter Hunter Brown allowed three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts over four innings.

The Astros’ bullpen combined for five scoreless innings, with right-hander Kaleb Ort (2-1) earning the win.

Seattle nearly cut into Houston’s lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Crawford doubled to left, and Miles Mastrobuoni attempted to score from first base.

He was originally called safe, but the Astros challenged the call and the replay review overturned it.

The loss snapped the Mariners’ five-game winning streak.

The win marked the 11th time this season the Astros have scored at least nine runs in a game. They are 11-0 in those contests.

