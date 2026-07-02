Mikel Oyarzabal's 2 goals send dominant Spain past Austria 3-0 and into round of 16 at the World Cup

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Mikel Oyarzabal scored two goals and Spain beat Austria 3-0 on Thursday for its first World Cup victory in a knockout match since winning the title in 2010.

Pedro Porro added a goal in the second half for Spain, which put on its most impressive performance of the tournament while dominating possession and demonstrating the offensive creativity across its vaunted lineup.

Spain also has yet to allow a goal at this year's World Cup, with Unai Simón keeping his fourth consecutive clean sheet.

La Roja will next face the winner of Portugal’s match against Croatia in Dallas on Monday in the round of 16.

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