Stanley Cup cracked, dented during Panthers’ back-to-back title celebration

The Stanley Cup is once again showing signs of a good time, this time at the hands of the Florida Panthers, who damaged the trophy during their celebration of a second consecutive championship, according to the Associated Press.

Photos show the iconic silver bowl cracked and the base dented after the Panthers’ postgame festivities.

The team clinched the title Tuesday night at home, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in six games.

The victory kicked off a rowdy celebration that continued into Wednesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

A spokesperson for the Hockey Hall of Fame confirmed that the Cup will be repaired in time for the team’s parade on Sunday.

The Cup is made from silver and a nickel alloy, which makes it durable but still susceptible to dents and cracks under the pressure of celebration.

Despite the damage, the 131-year-old trophy has a long history of enduring rough treatment.

In 2021, the Tampa Bay Lightning dented the Cup during a boat parade.

A year later, the Colorado Avalanche caused visible damage during their on-ice celebration.

Over the years, the Stanley Cup has been dropped, submerged in swimming pools and oceans, and handled with varying levels of care by players, coaches, and staff.

The latest mishap adds to its well-documented legacy of wear and tear, which the Hockey Hall of Fame typically addresses quickly before public appearances.

The Panthers are the third team in the last four seasons to win multiple titles in a short span, joining the Lightning and Avalanche in a new era of modern dynasties.

