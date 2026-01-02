Four Seattle Torrent players picked for U.S. Olympic Women’s Hockey Team

Sixteen players from the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) have been named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team.

The U.S. roster features four players from the Seattle Torrent: Cayla Barnes (Defender), Hannah Bilka, Alex Carpenter, and Hilary Knight (Forwards).

USA Hockey announced the lineup on Friday.

The roster features players representing five of the eight PWHL teams:

Minnesota Frost

Seattle Torrent

Boston Fleet

Ottawa Charge

Montréal Victoire

Of the 23 players on the roster, Knight brings the most Olympic experience to the team as a four-time medalist (one gold, three silver).

The roster

Goaltenders: Aerin Frankel (BOS), Gwyneth Philips (OTT).

Defenders: Cayla Barnes (SEA), Rory Guilday (OTT), Megan Keller (BOS), Lee Stecklein (MIN), Haley Winn (BOS).

Forwards: Hannah Bilka (SEA), Alex Carpenter (SEA), Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN), Britta Curl-Salemme (MIN), Taylor Heise (MIN), Hilary Knight (SEA), Kelly Pannek (MIN), Hayley Scamurra (MTL), Grace Zumwinkle (MIN).

This will be the fourth Olympics for Coyne, Schofield and Stecklein. It’ll be the third for Barnes, Carpenter, Keller and Pannek, and second for Scamurra and Zumwinkle.

The staff

USA Hockey also announced its full team staff:

Assistant coach Josh Sciba (NY)

Athletic trainer Katie Homan (MIN)

Equipment manager Sis Paulsen (MIN)

When will Team USA play?

Team USA opens Olympic competition with a preliminary round game against Czechia on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m. local (10:40 a.m. ET) at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

The 2025-26 PWHL regular-season schedule will pause the Olympics following games on Jan. 28 and then resume games beginning Feb. 26.

©2026 Cox Media Group