Seattle Thunderbirds team bus slides off road and into Canadian ditch

On their way to Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, the Seattle Thunderbirds team bus slid off the road and into a ditch Tuesday.

The WHL team, who has a game in Kelowna against the Rockets Wednesday night, were helped by emergency services.

The Kelowna Rockets also sent out their own team bus to help the Thunderbirds.

The Rockets have dispatched their bus to go get the T-Birds.



See you soon, @SeattleTbirds 💚💙 https://t.co/44hCUFAvSy — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 10, 2024

There were no reported injuries.

©2024 Cox Media Group