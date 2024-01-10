Hockey

Seattle Thunderbirds team bus slides off road and into Canadian ditch

By KIRO 7 News Staff

On their way to Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, the Seattle Thunderbirds team bus slid off the road and into a ditch Tuesday.

The WHL team, who has a game in Kelowna against the Rockets Wednesday night, were helped by emergency services.

The Kelowna Rockets also sent out their own team bus to help the Thunderbirds.

There were no reported injuries.

