Seattle Thunderbirds game postponed after Tri-City player collapses on ice following fight

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Western Hockey League (WHL) game between the Seattle Thunderbirds and Tri-City Americans was suspended Tuesday night after Tri-City defenseman Terrell Goldsmith required medical attention following an on-ice fight.

The incident occurred just 1:05 into the second period at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.

A fight between Thunderbirds' Ashton Cumby and Americans' Terrell Goldsmith ended with Goldsmith’s helmet knocked off and Goldsmith falling face-first onto the ice.

Goldsmith was attended to by medical personnel before being transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

According to the team, he was alert and responsive upon arrival and is receiving further medical care.

The WHL announced that the game would be rescheduled at a later date.

Goldsmith remains in the hospital under observation as of Wednesday morning.

The Americans said in an update that he was in good spirits and expressed gratitude for the support and well-wishes he has received.

