PWHL Seattle announces training camp roster

SEATTLE — PWHL Seattle announced its training camp roster ahead of the the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season.

The camp roster includes a total of 28 players who will hit the ice for the first time as a group on November 11 at Kraken Community Iceplex.

The roster features 16 forwards, nine defenders, and three goaltenders, including 19 players who are already signed for the upcoming season. Of the nine unsigned players, four are members of the team’s 2025 draft class, plus five additional invites:

Forwards (16):

Lexie Adzija*

Hannah Bilka*

Brooke Bryant (Camp Invite)

Jenna Buglioni* (2025 Draft Pick)

Alex Carpenter*

Lily Delianedis (2025 Draft Pick)

Jessie Eldridge*

Julia Gosling*

Mikyla Grant-Mentis*

Jada Habisch (2025 Draft Pick)

Hilary Knight*

Sydney Langseth (Camp Invite)

Danielle Serdachny*

Natalie Snodgrass*

Marah Wagner (Camp Invite)

Olivia Wallin (2025 Draft Pick)

Defenders (9):

Cayla Barnes*

Emily Brown*

Megan Carter*

Mariah Keopple*

Lyndie Lobdell (2025 Draft Pick)

Aneta Tejralová*

Anna Wilgren*

Lily Yovetich (Camp Invite)

Emily Zumwinkle (Camp Invite)

Goaltenders (3):

Carly Jackson*

Hannah Murphy* (2025 Draft Pick)

Corinne Schroeder*

“This training camp is uniquely special because of the expansion process,” said PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner. “As a new team, we’ll hit the ice looking to quickly establish our identity and gel as a cohesive unit. It will certainly be a competitive camp as we look to solidify our final roster — and we expect high energy from the players as we get our inaugural season preparation underway.”

Rosters for the 2025-26 season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 19, and can include a maximum of 23 active players.

As part of Training Camp, Seattle will play two preseason scrimmages against fellow expansion team PWHL Vancouver on Nov. 15 and 16 at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver. They will be closed to the general public.

Seattle will open the 2025-26 regular season on Nov. 21 against Vancouver at Pacific Coliseum. The team’s home opener is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 28, against the Minnesota Frost at Climate Pledge Arena.

