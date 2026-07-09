McGregor vs. Holloway: Where can I watch the fight?

Superstar Conor McGregor will make his return to UFC this weekend—and it’s a rematch 13 years in the making.

Looking to watch the action?

A one-hour live special will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+. The main card, UFC 329: McGregor Vs Holloway 2, begins at 6 p.m. PST.

McGregor is UFC’s first double champion. He hasn’t fought in five years. In 2021, he broke his leg in his last outing in the Octagon, a 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier.

He will be taking on former BMF Champion Max Holloway on Saturday, July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor’s first fight back will be a rematch of an August 2013 fight that McGregor won by unanimous decision.

Sign up for Paramount+ here and watch UFC 329 live for no additional fee. UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night are included with your subscription. Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year.

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