Gnabry substituted because of an injury in first half of Champions League semifinal against Madrid

MADRID — (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry had to be replaced because of an injury in the first half of the Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Alphonso Davies came on for Gnabry in the 27th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The game was tied 0-0.

Gnabry, who has been hit by injuries all season, sat on the field and waited for the doctors to arrive. He appeared to complain of a left leg problem and exited with a slight limp.

Madrid and Bayern drew 2-2 in the first leg in Munich last week.

