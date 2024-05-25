Giants overcome 3rd straight 4-run deficit, hold off Mets 8-7 for wild win

NEW YORK — (AP) — Patrick Bailey hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning, Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman saved the game with a defensive gem and the San Francisco Giants came back from another big deficit to beat the staggering New York Mets 8-7 on Friday night.

After squandering a four-run lead in the eighth, the Mets mounted a late rally of their own. They scored once in the ninth and loaded the bases with one out before Camilo Doval struck out slugger J.D. Martinez on three pitches.

Doval fell behind 3-0 on Mark Vientos but got back to a full count and induced a slow bouncer to third. Chapman charged, barehanded the ball on a do-or-die play and fired off balance across the diamond to first, where LaMonte Wade Jr. made a difficult pick of an in-between hop for the final out.

Jorge Soler and Mike Yastrzemski also homered for the Giants (26-26), who won their seventh in eight games to reach .500 for the first time since they were 2-2 on March 31.

San Francisco trailed 6-2 with two outs in the eighth before Thairo Estrada laced an RBI double, Chapman walked to load the bases and Bailey launched a 2-0 fastball from reliever Reed Garrett (5-2) to right-center for his first career slam.

It was the first home run since April 26 for the switch-hitting catcher, reinstated Tuesday from his second stint on the seven-day concussion injured list.

