Seahawks announce joint practice with Packers

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Wednesday that they will participate in a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Aug. 21, in Wisconsin.

The joint practice will take place ahead of the Seahawks-Packers preseason matchup on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Lambeau Field, which is the third and final preseason game for both teams. The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman originally reported back in May that the two teams were planning to hold a joint practice.

This marks the second straight year the Seahawks will have participated in a joint practice under head coach Mike Macdonald, who took over in January 2024. Last year, they held a pair of joint practices with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville ahead of the teams’ preseason matchup. That was Seattle’s first joint practice against another team since 1991, when the Seahawks hosted the Atlanta Falcons for a scrimmage in Portland.

Last year, Seahawks Radio Network analyst and former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman made the trip to Nashville for the joint practices. He came away very impressed and explained how the two practices may have been even more valuable than a preseason game.

“I’ll bet if you ask the coaches, they say that this is better, because you can control it,” Wyman said last August on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob. “You can go to the other coach and say, ‘Hey, do you mind if we extend this period?’ … Once a game starts, it takes off and goes its own direction. And these are an opportunity to work on specific things. It could not be a better, more useful tool for Mike Macdonald.”

Seahawks general manager John Schneider is a native of De Pere, Wis., and has strong ties to the Packers’ organization, having spent four years as a scout for Green Bay in the 1990s and eight years in the Packers’ front office in the 2000s.

The Seahawks open their preseason slate with home games against Pete Carroll’s Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 7, and the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, Aug. 15, before traveling to Wisconsin.

The Seahawks begin training camp on July 23.

