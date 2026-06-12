Fans flock to World Cup watch parties around the Seattle area

Seattle-area businesses and venues are preparing for large crowds during World Cup watch parties, events that are projected to generate significant economic activity for King County.

Visit Seattle estimates the matches will inject more than $845 million into the local economy.

The gatherings are also expected to support more than 19,000 jobs across the region.

Soccer fans are flocking to locations throughout the Seattle area, including fan zones in Tacoma and Bellingham, as well as specific venues like Rough and Tumble Pub in Ballard and Victory Hall in Seattle.

These establishments are anticipating a substantial business boost from the increased attendance.

Many fans have been staking out prime viewing spots for hours, with some taking time off work to attend daytime matches.

Patrick Mahoney, a soccer fan, highlighted the unifying aspect of the tournament.

“I enjoy most about it is how you get to bring all the cultures together, no matter what’s happening in the world,” Mahoney said. “So, all world conflict, it basically kind of just like stops just to like bring everybody together.”

For those seeking a good view, arriving early is a common strategy.

Soccer fan Ruby Bottger advised, “Have one person go early, the rest follow, scope it out.” Bottger also encouraged fans to “Go early, right? Bring your jersey, bring your colors.”

At Ballard’s Rough and Tumble Bar, Annie Barker, another soccer fan, arrived early.

“When they opened at 11:30 a.m.,” Barker said, adding, “We brought friends and I’m planning to stay until the match and the rest of the night.”

You can find a list of watch parties across the Sound here.

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