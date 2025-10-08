Delayed start to game doesn’t take away M’s fan’s excitement at playoff run

SEATTLE — Despite a rain delay in Detroit, Mariners fans remained undeterred as they gathered at T-Mobile Park and local bars to cheer on their team during Game 3 of the ALDS.

The rain delay, which was anticipated due to the lack of a roof at the Detroit stadium, did not dampen the spirits of fans who were eager to support the Mariners.

Many fans, like Cole, expressed their excitement despite the wait, saying, “Go M’s, baby. Yes sir.”

“I mean, Detroit didn’t build a roof, so yeah, I was expecting it a little bit,” said Lyle from the Mariners-based ‘Marine Layer Podcast,’ acknowledging the expected delay. “We waited 21 years once upon a time to get into the playoffs. We waited another threeyears to watch another round of playoffs,” Lyle added, highlighting the patience of Mariners fans.

Juice, co-owner of a local Beer Hall, noted, “It boosts our sales. It boosts morale with the community. Everyone’s having a good time. We are all loving riding this Mariners wave right now.”

The delay allowed more fans to join the festivities, with some taking advantage of extended happy hours at local establishments.

“Yeah, we may have sold a few more beers than we were anticipating, but that’s not a bad thing,” Juice remarked.

Fans gathered in various locations, from T-Mobile Park to local bars, creating an energetic atmosphere.

Greg, another fan, shared, “I mean, it’s not a big crowd, but I wanted to be here to feel the energy of the crowd.”

The game was moved to FS2 due to another playoff game, prompting some fans to upgrade their cable packages to continue watching.

Despite this, the community spirit remained strong as fans hoped the energy would last throughout October.

The Beer Hall plans to host another watch party tomorrow, while T-Mobile Park will also open its doors for a $15 entry fee.

As Mariners fans continue to rally together, the community’s enthusiasm and support for the team remain unwavering, regardless of delays or channel changes.

“Even if we split there, we are coming back here to the home fans and the energy of the crowd here,” Greg expressed, capturing the resilient spirit of the fanbase.

