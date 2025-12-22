Washington State rolls up 628 yards, beats Utah State 34-21 in Potato Bowl

Washington State closed a turbulent season with a bowl victory, as the Cougars defeated Utah State 34-21 on Monday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, according to the Associated Press.

Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus threw for a season-high 334 yards and three touchdowns to lead Washington State, which finished 7-6 after piling up 628 yards of total offense at Albertsons Stadium.

Eckhaus completed 26 of 44 passes but also had three interceptions, all of which Utah State was unable to convert into points.

The Cougars jumped out to an early lead late in the first quarter when Eckhaus connected with freshman Mackenzie Alleyne on a 41-yard touchdown pass.

Alleyne entered the game with just one catch for nine yards this season.

Washington State added to its lead in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Eckhaus to junior tight end Hudson Cedarland, giving the Cougars a 14-0 advantage at halftime.

Cedarland had one career reception for four yards before the bowl game.

Running back Maxwell Woods provided a spark on the ground, carrying the ball nine times for 117 yards.

The performance made him the first Washington State player to rush for more than 100 yards in a game this season.

Utah State got on the scoreboard in the third quarter after kicking short field goals earlier in the period, then quarterback Bryson Barnes scored on a 2-yard run to cut the deficit to 20-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Eckhaus helped put the game away in the final period with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Landon Wright.

The Cougars spread the ball around throughout the game, with 12 different receivers recording at least one catch.

Backup quarterback Julian Dugger later added a 34-yard touchdown run with about four minutes remaining.

Barnes finished with 116 passing yards on 9-of-21 completions for Utah State before leaving the game in the second half after a hard hit.

Backup Jacob Conover stepped in and completed 5 of 7 passes for 78 yards, throwing two fourth-quarter touchdown passes — a 21-yarder to Brady Boyd and a 26-yard score to Javen Jacobs with 1:48 left.

The game marked Washington State’s first postseason win since the Cougars defeated Iowa State 28-26 in the 2018 Alamo Bowl.

The bowl appearance came during a period of transition for both programs.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbitt served as Washington State’s interim head coach after Jimmy Rogers left for Iowa State following one season.

Rogers had replaced Jake Dickert, who departed for Wake Forest earlier in the year.

Washington State has hired Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore as its next head coach, and Moore attended the game.

Both Washington State and Utah State are set to join Boise State in the rebuilt Pac-12 Conference beginning next season.

©2025 Cox Media Group