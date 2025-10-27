Washington State defense holds Toledo to one score in 28-7 win

Zevi Eckhaus accounted for three touchdowns to lead Washington State to a 28-7 victory over Toledo on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

Eckhaus gave the Cougars (4-4) an early lead with a 7-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and later threw two scoring passes.

The sophomore quarterback completed 10 of 22 passes for 159 yards, tossing two interceptions, but also led all rushers with 74 yards on 15 carries.

After a slow start, Washington State’s offense began to click midway through the second quarter.

Eckhaus capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive by connecting with Tony Freeman on a 15-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 with four minutes remaining before halftime.

Just before the break, Eckhaus found Carter Pabst for a 35-yard touchdown strike that stretched the lead to 21-0.

Toledo (4-4) answered before halftime when Tucker Gleason hit Junior Vandeross III for a 24-yard touchdown, cutting the Cougars’ lead to 21-7.

The Rockets struggled to move the ball in the second half, as Gleason finished 26 of 41 passing for 238 yards and one interception.

Washington State sealed the win late in the fourth quarter when running back Kirby Vorhees punched in a 6-yard touchdown run with 2:21 remaining, closing the scoring at 28-7.

The victory brought the Cougars back to an even .500 record on the season as they look to build momentum heading into the final stretch of their schedule.

