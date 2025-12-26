Washington receiver Denzel Boston says he will enter NFL draft after standout junior season

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston announced Wednesday that he plans to enter the NFL draft, closing the door on his college career after back-to-back productive seasons with the Huskies.

thank you husky nation 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/Mv8KjoA2un — Denzel12Official (@dl_boston5) December 24, 2025

Boston, a junior, became one of Washington’s most reliable targets this season, finishing with 62 catches for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His performance earned him third-team All-Big Ten recognition as Washington completed its first season in the conference.

A year earlier, Boston posted similar numbers, catching 63 passes for 834 yards and nine touchdowns, establishing himself as a consistent downfield threat in the Huskies’ offense.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver capped his college career with one of his biggest games in Washington’s postseason finale.

In the Huskies’ 38-10 victory over Boise State in the LA Bowl on Dec. 13, Boston caught six passes for 126 yards, highlighted by a 78-yard touchdown reception that helped put the game out of reach.

Boston, 22, is a native of South Hill, Washington, located about 45 miles south of Husky Stadium.

He referenced those roots in his announcement, emphasizing the local connection he carried with him throughout his time in Seattle.

“Every time I stepped on that field,” Boston said, “it was for the city that raised me and the people who supported me from day one.”

