Washington capitalizes on UCLA’s failed fake field goal in 48-14 Rose Bowl rout

Washington overpowered UCLA on Saturday night with a balanced offense and a decisive defensive effort, according to the Associated Press.

The Huskies (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) earned back-to-back wins for the first time since early October and left the Rose Bowl with just their second victory at the venue in 30 years.

UW coaches leaned into the moment, placing red roses on players’ pillows the night before to reinforce the setting and stakes.

“We made the game big,” head coach Jedd Fisch said. “We let them know we’re going to the Rose Bowl, we’re going to go win this thing.”

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. accounted for four touchdowns — two passing and two rushing — while completing 17 of 26 attempts for 213 yards.

He found Dezman Roebuck for an 18-yard score and Decker DeGraaf for a 24-yard touchdown.

Williams also broke free for rushing touchdowns of 25 and 11 yards.

Washington’s ground game set the tone, finishing with 212 rushing yards compared to UCLA’s 58.

The Huskies moved the chains consistently, collecting 25 first downs and converting four third-down attempts.

Defensively, Washington controlled the line of scrimmage, which helped fuel one of the game’s pivotal moments.

Early in the second quarter, UCLA attempted a fake field goal that unraveled when the ball hit the turf.

Alex McLaughlin scooped up the loose ball and ran 59 yards for a touchdown, stretching Washington’s lead to 20-0.

“Our D-line dominated up front, so it just makes it easier for us,” McLaughlin said.

Fisch added, “Our defense played outstanding. They were aggressive, they were physical, they went after the ball.”

UCLA (3-8, 3-5) dropped its fourth straight game, matching its season-long skid.

The matchup also carried added weight because the school’s long-standing lease issues with the City of Pasadena could make this its final regular-season game at the Rose Bowl after 43 years.

“It’s a big-time venue,” interim coach Tim Skipper said. “The main thing is just the aura of being in here and the field and all that good stuff.”

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava returned after sitting out last week in concussion protocol but was sacked for a 15-yard loss in the third quarter with UCLA down 27-0.

The Tennessee transfer completed 16 of 26 passes for 69 yards and was replaced by Luke Duncan, who started in his place a week earlier.

Skipper said there was no update on Iamaleava’s condition after the game.

UCLA committed several costly mistakes, including a fumble by Cash Peterman at the Washington 41 and the unsuccessful fake field goal that turned into a Huskies touchdown.

Skipper accepted responsibility, saying, “I’ll take the heat for it.”

The Bruins scored twice late — a 37-yard touchdown catch by Mikey Matthews from Duncan in the third quarter and a 1-yard fumble recovery by Jamir Benjamin in the fourth — but never closed the gap.

Washington is positioned for a bowl berth for the second straight year after finishing last season in the Sun Bowl.

The Huskies host No. 6 Oregon next to close the regular season.

