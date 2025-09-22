Pullman Police: Party fight led to UW student shooting WSU football player after Apple Cup

Police are searching for a Tukwila man accused of shooting another man during a fight at a Pullman apartment party, according to Whitman County Superior Court documents and the Pullman Police Department.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old University of Washington student Jakori Cezon Buchanan on suspicion of first- and fourth-degree assault.

Detectives say Buchanan shot 19-year-old Uilisone “Sone” Falealo in the abdomen during a fight early Sunday morning at Aspen Heights Apartments on Northwest Cottonwood Lane.

According to the spokesman.com, Falealo is a WSU redshirt freshman offensive lineman.

Officers responded around 1:47 a.m. Sept. 21 after a 911 call reported gunfire.

Responding officers found Falealo injured and transported him with the Pullman Fire Department to Pullman Regional Hospital.

He underwent surgery, is in stable condition, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said Buchanan should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a Black male, 5-foot-7, weighing 143 pounds, last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Investigators initially linked Buchanan to a gray 2025 Hyundai Sonata with Minnesota license plates.

That car, a rental, has since been returned to Hertz in SeaTac and is no longer considered connected to the case.

Police now believe Buchanan may be traveling to the Seattle area with companions.

The shooting is believed to have been an isolated incident, and investigators say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Court documents describe statements from multiple witnesses, including residents who said they asked the victim and two friends to help with security at the party.

Witnesses said Buchanan argued with two women at the gathering, leading to fights that escalated until Buchanan drew a handgun and fired once.

Surveillance video and bystander recordings captured parts of the confrontation.

Investigators said the footage shows Buchanan being knocked down, drawing what appeared to be a handgun, striking the victim with it, and then firing during the struggle. Police recovered a 9mm shell casing from the parking lot.

Witnesses later identified Buchanan through his Instagram profile, which matched his driver’s license photo and listed him as a University of Washington student from West Seattle.

Detectives attempted to contact Buchanan by phone after the shooting, but he did not respond.

The Pullman Police Department is urging anyone with information about Buchanan’s whereabouts to call immediately.

©2025 Cox Media Group