Huskies take off in the fourth quarter, winning the Apple Cup 59-24

PULLMAN, Wash. — The University of Washington (UW) Huskies took an early lead against the Washington State University(WSU) Cougars, ultimately dominating the fourth quarter of the Apple Cup.

WSU started hot out of the gate, sacking Demond Williams Jr. on the first play of the game.

However, the Huskies battled back with a 75-yard opening drive, capped by a touchdown catch from Denzel Boston.

The 29-yard catch put the Huskies up 7-0.

Zevi Eckhaus, in his second start for Washington State, threw an interception that was picked off by Alex McLaughlin.

The turnover led to a 23-yard touchdown scramble by Williams, making it 14-0.

But the Cougars wouldn’t go down so easily.

Eckhaus finds Beau Baker for a touchdown catch, putting the score at 14-7.

The Huskies maintained their momentum, scoring a third touchdown by Jonah Coleman, increasing their lead.

WSU did manage a field goal on its ensuing drive to keep within striking distance.

The Huskies went into halftime 24-10, with a 12-yard touchdown run by Jonah Coleman.

Coming out of halftime, the Cougars started strong with Eckhaus finding Devin Ellison for a touchdown pass.

This put them two touchdowns from taking the lead at 24-17.

However, in the middle of the third quarter, Coleman finds the endzone again on the 2-yard score.

Eckhaus responded with a 75-yard drive to keep the Cougars in the game.

But the Huskies dominated the fourth quarter, starting with Williams finding Boston in the back of the endzone.

McLaughlin’s second interception of the day sealed the deal for the Cougars.

Then Coleman continued with a touchdown in the backfield.

Huskies finish the game with a 59-yard touchdown pass to Omari Evans.

The Huskies clinch a win 59-24.

The Cougars will go on to face Colorado State on September 27.

The Huskies will be up against the University of Ohio first.

