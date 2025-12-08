College Football

Former WSU star quarterback wants to be the team’s next head coach

By KIRO 7 News Staff
In this Dec. 27, 2016, file photo, Washington State quarterback Luke Falk (4) passes during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Minnesota, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Washington State University is looking for its next head coach, and a former Cougs quarterback is interested.

Luke Falk posted on X over the weekend that he wants to be considered for the job.

“College football has changed. The landscape we grew up with is gone, and the programs that survive will be those that adapt and act boldly. While others see chaos, I see opportunity,” he shared in a letter he addressed to ‘Coug Nation.’

Falk originally committed to Cornell University but de-committed following the departure of head coach Kent Austin. He then joined WSU as a walk-on redshirt in 2013.

Falk was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He played every preseason game and was eventually waived by the team.

He later went on to play for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

In 2023, Falk was named the quarterbacks coach for Wingate.

The following year, he joined Northern Iowa as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

You can read Falk’s full letter here:

