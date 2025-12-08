Former WSU star quarterback wants to be the team’s next head coach

Washington State University is looking for its next head coach, and a former Cougs quarterback is interested.

Luke Falk posted on X over the weekend that he wants to be considered for the job.

“College football has changed. The landscape we grew up with is gone, and the programs that survive will be those that adapt and act boldly. While others see chaos, I see opportunity,” he shared in a letter he addressed to ‘Coug Nation.’

Falk originally committed to Cornell University but de-committed following the departure of head coach Kent Austin. He then joined WSU as a walk-on redshirt in 2013.

Falk was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He played every preseason game and was eventually waived by the team.

He later went on to play for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

In 2023, Falk was named the quarterbacks coach for Wingate.

The following year, he joined Northern Iowa as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

You can read Falk’s full letter here:

Respectfully, I want to be the 36th Head Football Coach at Washington State University — and I am the right man for the job! Please take a moment to read this and click the link below to see the vision I have for Washington State (volume up).



Go Cougs!https://t.co/mhihmkqLlN… pic.twitter.com/1cnPD59d9U — Luke Falk (@coachlukefalk) December 7, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group